Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump's home

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home, where they seized classified documents. "If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," prosecutors wrote in their filing.

CIA sued over alleged spying on lawyers, journalists who met Assange

A group of journalists and lawyers sued the CIA and its former director Mike Pompeo over allegations the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his stay in Ecuador's embassy in London. The lawsuit said that CIA under Pompeo violated the privacy rights of those American journalists and lawyers by allegedly spying on them. The plaintiffs include journalists Charles Glass and John Goetz and attorneys Margaret Kunstler and Deborah Hrbek, who have represented Assange.

Abortion bans limit training options for some future U.S. physicians

University of Oklahoma medical student Ian Peake spent four years shadowing doctors at a Tulsa abortion clinic because his school didn't offer courses on abortion or provide any training. But the Tulsa Women's Clinic stopped abortion services in May when Oklahoma enacted a near-total ban, and the provider closed for good after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional abortion protections in June. Peake, 33, now had no local options to learn about abortion.

Biden to sign law on Tuesday cutting most current EV credits

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign legislation on Tuesday that will eliminate electric vehicle tax credits for most models currently getting up to $7,500 effective. The White House said Biden will sign legislation to approve the $430 billion climate, health and tax bill on Tuesday. The bill restructures the existing $7,5000 new EV tax credit and creates a new $4,000 rebate for used EVs. It also includes tens of billions of dollars in new loan, tax credit and grant programs for automakers to build cleaner vehicles.

Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico

Police in New Mexico have found evidence that appears to tie a father and son to the killings of Muslim men in New Mexico, federal prosecutors said on Monday. Both Muhammad Syed, 51, and his son Shaheen Syed were in the same area of Albuquerque shortly after an Aug. 5 murder took place, based on cellphone data, federal prosecutors said in court documents.

Republicans push to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump's home

Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home amid reports of heightened threats against federal law enforcement personnel. A search warrant released last week after the unprecedented search showed that Trump had 11 sets of classified documents at his home, and that the Justice Department had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.

Giuliani a target of Georgia's criminal probe into 2020 U.S. election

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer who helped lead challenges to the 2020 election results, said on Monday that he is a target in a criminal probe in Georgia examining attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election. Giuliani is scheduled to testify on Wednesday before a special grand jury in Fulton County, encompassing most of Atlanta, after a judge ordered him to comply with a subpoena.

Two former Minnesota officers reject plea offers in George Floyd killing

Two former Minneapolis police officers have turned down plea deals with state prosecutors on charges connected to the murder of George Floyd, a court spokesperson said on Monday, setting the stage for a trial in late October. Tou Thao, 36, and J. Alexander Kueng, 28, are each charged in Minnesota with two counts of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter, both in the second degree. They were among three officers who watched their white colleague, Derek Chauvin, kill Floyd, a Black man, by pinning his neck to ground with a knee for nine minutes in May 2020.

FAA warns of significant delays at New York area airports

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned on Monday airline passengers at New York City-area airports could see significant delays in the evening due to air traffic control staffing issues. The FAA said "departure and arrival delays this evening could approach two hours" at John F. Kennedy (JFK), New York LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports. The FAA also issued https://nasstatus.faa.gov a ground stop at LaGuardia set to last until 6:15 p.m.

U.S. to provide states with up to 442,000 Jynneos doses to combat monkeypox

The U.S. government said on Monday it will provide states with up to 442,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine to combat the outbreak of monkeypox disease. The allocation, as part of the Phase 3 of the national vaccine strategy, is double the number of doses originally anticipated, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

