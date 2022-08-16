Lula reaches 44% voter support ahead of Brazil election, Bolsonaro has 32% -poll
Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reached a 12 percentage points lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, according to a new poll published on Monday.
The survey by IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election schedule for Oct 2.
