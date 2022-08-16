Left Menu

Lula reaches 44% voter support ahead of Brazil election, Bolsonaro has 32% -poll

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 05:51 IST
Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reached a 12 percentage points lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, according to a new poll published on Monday.

The survey by IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election schedule for Oct 2.

