Left Menu

Trump Organization ex-CFO nears plea deal in New York tax fraud case -source

The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 06:34 IST
Trump Organization ex-CFO nears plea deal in New York tax fraud case -source

The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case, the person said. He is expected to be sentenced to five months in jail, the person added.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter. A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Weisselberg and a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged in July 2021 with more than a dozen counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off the books" benefits to company executives. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty, as did the Trump Organization. The New York Times first reported on Monday that Weisselberg, 75, was nearing a plea deal. The Times said that he will not cooperate with a broader investigation into Trump, citing two unidentified sources. The report did not address whether he would cooperate in the case against the former president's family company.

Another person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters there were plea discussions between Weisselberg's counsel and the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Court records show an unexpected court appearance in the case in Manhattan state court on Monday and another scheduled for Thursday.

At a hearing on Friday the judge in the case said jury selection would start on Oct. 24. Trump, a Republican, has called the probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as well as a parallel civil investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James, politically-motivated "witch hunts." James and Bragg are both Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022