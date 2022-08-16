Maha: Man kills wife over domestic feud in Palghar
The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. They registered a case against the man based on a complaint by the victims family members.
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after frequent fights with her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.
Vasant Gavit doubted the character of his wife, Shevanti Gavit (52), and the couple used to have quarrels quite often, Vikramgad's assistant police inspector Pradip Gite said.
On Monday, while the couple was at a farm near their house in Kudet area of Vikramgad, the man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe and killed her, he said.
Some people later spotted the body lying in a pool of blood at the farm and alerted police, the official said. The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. They registered a case against the man based on a complaint by the victim's family members. The man was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pradip Gite
- Maharashtra
- Vikramgad
- Palghar district
- Shevanti Gavit
- Kudet
ALSO READ
Rajnish Wellness Ltd (RWL) in collaboration talks for multiple commercial ventures with Shree Swami Samarth Gurupeeth (SSSG), Trimbakeshwar, Nasik and Maharashtra
Sanjay Ghodawat conferred with the Maharashtra Leadership Award 2022
SC comes down heavily on Maharashtra Wakf Board for removing AG as counsel
Monkeypox: All 15 samples from Maharashtra test negative
AG writes to SC, says unwarranted attempt to interfere with administration of justice, seeks contempt against Maharashtra Wakf Board