Five killed in road accident in Karnataka

PTI | Bidar | Updated: 16-08-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 10:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Five people, including four of a family from Hyderabad were killed and four others injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck which was moving in the same direction on Mumbai-Hyderabad highway, police said on Tuesday.

The family was returning from the famous Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi district when the incident occurred, on Monday evening, they said.

Bodies have been shifted to Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

