Ammunition depot explodes in northern Crimea -TASS citing local authorities
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:29 IST
An ammunition depot has exploded in northern Crimea, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the administration of the settlement of Mayskoye.
Earlier on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported a fire on a transformer substation near the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea.
