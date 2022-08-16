Maha: Lady cop commits suicide at police station in Thane
A 34-year-old woman police personnel allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the premises of a police station in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, an official said.
The incident took place at Shreenagar police station under Wagle Estate division in the around 1.30 pm, he said. Police naik Anita Bhimrao Wavhal was found hanging with a dupatta around her neck from the ceiling of a room allotted for women personnel of the police station, the official said.
The deceased woman's body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem and the process of registering the case under the accidental death category is underway, he said.
It is suspected that Wavhal took the extreme step due to domestic issues, the official added.
