Left Menu

Maha: Lady cop commits suicide at police station in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:17 IST
Maha: Lady cop commits suicide at police station in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old woman police personnel allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the premises of a police station in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place at Shreenagar police station under Wagle Estate division in the around 1.30 pm, he said. Police naik Anita Bhimrao Wavhal was found hanging with a dupatta around her neck from the ceiling of a room allotted for women personnel of the police station, the official said.

The deceased woman's body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem and the process of registering the case under the accidental death category is underway, he said.

It is suspected that Wavhal took the extreme step due to domestic issues, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022