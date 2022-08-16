Left Menu

Tiranga Samman Yatra in Surat witnesses communal harmony & patriotism with participation of over 30,000 people

More than 30,000 people, the majority of them Muslims, participate in the massive yatra organised by KP Human Development Foundation.

Tiranga Samman Yatra in Surat witnesses communal harmony & patriotism with participation of over 30,000 people
More than 30,000 people, the majority of them Muslims, participate in the massive yatra organised by KP Human Development Foundation.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 16: The Diamond City of Surat witnessed a unique Tiranga Samman Yatra. Organised by KP Human Development Foundation, the massive yatra commenced after the Friday afternoon prayers and saw the voluntary participation of more than 30,000 persons, the majority of them Muslims.

Carrying a 100-metre long tricolour, the yatra commenced near Gilani bridge on Rander-Gorat road, a minority community-dominated area. Thousands of women, elders, school children, madrassa students, volunteers from more than 100 organisations, and other citizens participated in the yatra and expressed their undying love for the country and the tricolour. Local traders and business persons also participated in large numbers. Amid an endless sea of tricolour, 30,000 and 40,000 people of all religions and sects took part in the Tiranga Samman Yatra, presenting a perfect example of communal harmony and unity in diversity that Surat is famous for.

The yatra stretched for more than a kilometre and was an unprecedented one in Surat in recent times. The yatra created a festive and patriotic atmosphere in the area amid beating drums and other musical instruments, playing patriotic songs, and shouting slogans such as Jai Hind and Azadi Amar Raho. The yatra passed from Adajan patia before culminating at Gujarat Gas circle in Adajan. KP Human Development Foundation’s Chief Director Faruk Patel led the playing of the national anthem at the culmination of the yatra. KP Human Development Foundation had supported the unique Tiranga Samman Yatra with a clarion call of uniting for the love of the country, communal harmony, and unity. Gujarat BJP President, Navsari MP CR Patil, minister Purnesh Modi, and Surat mayor Hemali Boghawala participated in the Tiranga Samman Yatra. Leaders from the Congress, AAP, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and other parties, as well as former councillors, also enthusiastically took part in the yatra. They lauded the organisers for the unique yatra. Former deputy mayor Nirav Shah accompanied the entire Yatra and dutifully played the role of a guide. The Tiranga Samman Yatra was organised in the run-up to the 75th Independence Day, a landmark occasion in the country's history.

