Germany's Scholz rejects word 'apartheid' to describe Middle East conflict
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:20 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the word apartheid to describe relations between Israel and the Palestinian Territories after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
"Naturally we have a different assessment with a view to Israeli politics, and I want to expressly say here that I do not espouse the use of the word apartheid and do not think it correctly describes the situation," said Scholz during a joint news conference with Abbas in Berlin on Tuesday. (Reporting Rachel More and Miranda Murray)
