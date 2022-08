BRIEF-Washington State AG Says, Facebook's Meta Is "Attempting To Eliminate Key Provision Of Washington’s Campaign Finance Transparency Law"

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* WASHINGTON STATE AG FERGUSON SAYS "FACEBOOK PARENT META IS ATTEMPTING TO ELIMINATE A KEY PROVISION OF WASHINGTON’S CAMPAIGN FINANCE TRANSPARENCY LAW" Source text [https://bit.ly/3K1Newv]

