Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates Public Systems Lab at IIT Delhi

Speaking at the inauguration of the Public Systems Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal said that what better way than to launch the Public Systems Lab, on the first day of entering into Amrit Kaal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:23 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal at IIT Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
Speaking at the inauguration of the Public Systems Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal said that what better way than to launch the Public Systems Lab, on the first day of entering into Amrit Kaal. "Public Systems Lab is a perfect example of innovation that will contribute towards the development of our nation and rid the country of corruption by bringing in efficiency in the Public Distribution System," Said Piyush Goyal.

"Public systems lab can play a vital role in multiple ways. Public food procurement and distribution are crucial programmes in which this innovation can contribute immensely," he added. He also spoke about the government's thrust on Innovation and the use of innovative solutions in making the public delivery system effective and efficient.

"Through Government initiatives like PMGKAY, India has been a role model for the world in dealing with food security in the wake of the pandemic. Despite the massive pandemic, Government through One Nation, One Ration Card ensured food security for all," he said. Goyal said that the government has been using technology massively in the form of AI, Big Data, OR in many ways over the last few years, be it Jan Dhan, JAM Trinity, UPI, ONDC, CO-WIN portal, or PM GatiShakti.

The minister said, "Today India is seen as an emerging superpower, as a nation of Startups, a nation of innovators and a nation meeting its Sustainable Development Goal in advance." On the launch of the Public Lab, he called upon the youth to contribute to the making of a developed and prosperous India.

Goyal said, "Today India is talked of in the world as an emerging superpower, as a nation of Startups, a nation of innovators, a nation meeting its SDGs in advance. This is possible when young minds come up with innovative ideas that contribute to the development of India". Complimenting IIT Delhi and the World Food Programme for setting up the Public Systems Lab, the minister said that the research work being done will showcase to the world India's use of technology and innovation for making the public delivery system more efficient and effective. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

