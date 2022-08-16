Left Menu

GSK says plaintiffs seeks voluntary dismissal of first Zantac lawsuit

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:56 IST
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Tuesday that plaintiffs in the first scheduled U.S. lawsuit around heartburn drug Zantac will file a notice to voluntarily dismiss the case.

GSK's shares were hit last week by investor concerns about the litigation around potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

