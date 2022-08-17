Three Syrian soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Turkish air strike on military posts -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 00:55 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Three Syrian soldiers were killed and six wounded in a Turkish air strike on military posts in the Aleppo countryside on Tuesday, state media quoted a military source as saying.
Turkish warplanes targeted the posts from 14:37 p.m. to 15:00 p.m. local time; the Syrian state TV and news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement