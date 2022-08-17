London set for hosepipe ban from Aug. 24 - water company

Thames Water, which serves customers in and around the British capital London, said on Wednesday it was banning customers from using a hosepipe from Aug. 24, citing prolonged dry weather.

"With low rainfall forecast for the coming months, we now need to take the next step in our drought plan," the company said in a statement on its website.

"Everything we do now will help protect supplies next summer and help the environment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)