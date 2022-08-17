Left Menu

CBI grills arrested TMC leader's accountant in cattle smuggling scam

PTI | Bolpur | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 12:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

CBI on Wednesday morning grilled arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's accountant at their temporary camp office here as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer of the agency said.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths grilled for two hours Mondal's accountant Manish Kothari and two officials of the bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts, he said.

The four-member team including a woman officer also went to Mondal's Nichupatti residence here as a part of the probe, the official said.

The officers, who were supposed to question Mondal's daughter Sukanya who is a primary school teacher, left the premises after around 10 minutes.

However, whether they have questioned Sukanya Mondal is not yet clear as the CBI has not given any confirmation so far.

The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

