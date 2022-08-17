Man arrested with crossbow at Windsor Castle wanted to kill Queen, court hears

A man arrested with a crossbow at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year said "I am here to kill the Queen", a British court was told on Wednesday.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, who has been charged under Britain's Treason Act, appeared in the grounds of Windsor Castle wearing a hood and a mask, the court was told. A police officer said he looked like someone from a vigilante movie.

