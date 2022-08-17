Left Menu

As southern France battles drought, water comes by truck to some villages

"It's an exceptional situation," Martel said, noting that very little rain has fallen there since last autumn. "What worries us is the coming winter and spring.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:29 IST
As southern France battles drought, water comes by truck to some villages
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

In Seillans, southern France, age-old stone fountains are empty, and taps in homes are only kept running - up to a strict daily limit - thanks to water trucks, because its natural springs are dry. As the country, like much of Europe, battles drought and record temperatures, residents of the picturesque village who used to water gardens or fill pans, bathtubs and pools without thinking now have to do thing very differently, said mayor Rene Hugot.

"There are a few clouds once in a while but no water, never any water, not a drop (of rain)," he said as he sat next to a dry fountain. "We're getting a little desperate because the situation is not getting better... (So) everyone has reduced their water use."

Water usage levels are checked every week to ensure all Seillans households are respecting a per-person limit of 150 litres (33 gallons) per day. Those that don't get a device fitted to their supply pipe that limits how much water comes out, and how quickly, said Eric Martel, head of water utility facilities for the Fayence area that Seillans is part of.

And for water to reach the village and some others nearby at all, it has to transported in from areas where flows from the network of springs that supplies the region are still strong enough to permit its extraction. "It's an exceptional situation," Martel said, noting that very little rain has fallen there since last autumn.

"What worries us is the coming winter and spring. If we don't have some rain then, we'll be in a dramatic situation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022