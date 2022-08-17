No ambulance: UP man takes mother to hospital on handcart, brings home body

A man carried his sick mother on a handcart for over four kilometres to reach a community health centre here on Wednesday after he could not get an ambulance. She died on the way.

The man carried the body back home on the handcart.

Dinesh (45), a resident of Jalalabad town, told reporters that his mother Bina Devi (65) suddenly developed acute stomach pain early in the morning.

Jalalabad town is around 35 km from the district headquarters.

Dinesh said his father and neighbours tried to call an ambulance but after none came for a long time, he decided to take his mother to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) on a handcart.

After reaching the CHC, he claimed a doctor examined his mother and declared her brought dead.

He said that he carried the body back home on the same handcart.

Superintendent of Jalalabad Community Health Centre Dr Amit Yadav told PTI that Dinesh brought his mother for treatment on a handcart.

The district programme manager of the 108 government ambulance service, Saurabh Chauhan, claimed that no phone call was received from family members of the dead woman.

Amit Yadav said he went to examine the patient as soon as he got information but she had died on the way.

Shahjahanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) P K Verma said he is not aware of the incident but will enquire into it.

The ambulance should reach the patient in 30 minutes after getting a call. If the distance is less, it should reach earlier, the CMO said talking about the provision.

There have been sporadic incidents in some parts of the state where patients had to be carried by their family members themselves for getting medical attention after failing to get an ambulance.

Taking note of a video of an elderly man in Ballia district ferrying his ailing wife to the hospital on a cart, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak had ordered a probe.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, had written to the director general, health and family welfare, to look into the reasons that compelled the elderly man to take the extreme step.

Pathak had asked why the government ambulance service could not be provided to the man in need.

The minister also instructed the DG to initiate action against those guilty after a proper enquiry into the case.

Earlier, Pathak had paid a surprise visit to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow after a picture of a daughter carrying her father in her arms in the OPD for medical consultation had grabbed the spotlight in the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)