Pharmacies must pay $650.6 million to Ohio counties in opioid case

Pharmacy operators CVS, Walmart and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties to address the damage done by the opioid epidemic, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling by U.S. Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland comes after the first trial pharmacy chains have faced over the opioid crisis. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)