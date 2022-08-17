Pharmacies must pay $650.6 million to Ohio counties in opioid case
Pharmacy operators CVS, Walmart and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties to address the damage done by the opioid epidemic, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
The ruling by U.S. Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland comes after the first trial pharmacy chains have faced over the opioid crisis. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)
