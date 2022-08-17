Suspected material seized from truck at Attari check-post

Suspected material, which is yet to be identified, was seized from a cargo truck coming from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check-post here, said the Customs Department on Wednesday.

The department said a small metal box, which was noticed under the body of the truck, was removed for checking. An explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in. However, it did not give any indication. Then drug-sniffer dogs were called, which also gave no clear indication about the narcotics, said the department in a statement here. A bomb disposal squad of the Border Security Force was also called and then the metal box was opened, it said. “After such opening, residual material was collected and it weighed approximately 350 grams,” it added. Samples will be drawn by following due process and material will be sent to a lab for further testing, said the department. PTI JMS CHS VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)