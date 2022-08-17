Left Menu

Suspected material seized from truck at Attari check-post

Then drug-sniffer dogs were called, which also gave no clear indication about the narcotics, said the department in a statement here. A bomb disposal squad of the Border Security Force was also called and then the metal box was opened, it said.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 17-08-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 22:00 IST
Suspected material seized from truck at Attari check-post
  • Country:
  • India

Suspected material, which is yet to be identified, was seized from a cargo truck coming from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check-post here, said the Customs Department on Wednesday.

The department said a small metal box, which was noticed under the body of the truck, was removed for checking. An explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in. However, it did not give any indication. Then drug-sniffer dogs were called, which also gave no clear indication about the narcotics, said the department in a statement here. A bomb disposal squad of the Border Security Force was also called and then the metal box was opened, it said. “After such opening, residual material was collected and it weighed approximately 350 grams,” it added. Samples will be drawn by following due process and material will be sent to a lab for further testing, said the department. PTI JMS CHS VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022