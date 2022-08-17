IMF: Board meeting set for Aug 29 to take up Pakistan review for release of over $1.1 bln

The International Monetary Fund's board will meet on Aug. 29 to take up Pakistan's programme review, the lender's resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a message to Reuters on Wednesday.

The combined seventh and eighth reviews will release over $1.1 billion in critical funding for the cash-strapped south Asian nation.

