IMF: Board meeting set for Aug 29 to take up Pakistan review for release of over $1.1 bln
The International Monetary Fund's board will meet on Aug. 29 to take up Pakistan's programme review, the lender's resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a message to Reuters on Wednesday.
The combined seventh and eighth reviews will release over $1.1 billion in critical funding for the cash-strapped south Asian nation.
