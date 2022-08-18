Fitch upgrades rating on Ukraine to 'CC'

Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday upgraded Ukraine's rating to 'CC' from 'RD' following the country's restructuring of external debt last week, which cures 'Restricted Default' (RD).

Fitch typically does not assign outlooks for sovereigns with a rating of 'CCC+', or below, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)