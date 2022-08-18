Left Menu

Japan security adviser held talks with China's top diplomat Yang on Wednesday -Jiji

Akiba also reiterated Japan's position regarding Taiwan, saying that peace and stability in the Taiwan strait is essential, according to Jiji. Geographical tensions concerning Taiwan have flared in recent weeks, following a high-level visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August.

Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba held talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

The two agreed to continue talks towards creating a constructive and stable relationship, the report said, citing the Japanese government. Akiba also reiterated Japan's position regarding Taiwan, saying that peace and stability in the Taiwan strait is essential, according to Jiji.

Geographical tensions concerning Taiwan have flared in recent weeks, following a high-level visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August. Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, conducted military drills around the island following the visit.

