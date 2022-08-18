One dead, 18 wounded in morning shelling of Ukraine city Kharkiv, regional governor says

Aug 18 - One person died and 18 were wounded on Thursday in pre-dawn shelling of a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor said.

"At the moment, there are 18 wounded, among them two children, one person died," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A day earlier six people died and another 16 were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on the city.

