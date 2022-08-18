China opposes U.S. chip act, to take measures to safeguard rights
China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday.
Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China, Shu Jueting told a regular news conference.
