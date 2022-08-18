Left Menu

Chahar, Krishna help India bowl out Zimbabwe for 189 in 1st ODI

PTI | Harare | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:03 IST
Deepak Chahar Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Returning to action after nearly six months, pacer Deepak Chahar snapped three wickets as India dismissed Zimbabwe for 189 in the first ODI here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, Chahar returned with figures of 3 for 27, while fellow pacers Prasidh Krishna (3/50) and Mohammed Siraj (1/36) were also among wickets.

Spinner Axar Patel (3/24) also accounted for three wickets.

Skipper Regis Chakabva was the top-scorer with a 51-ball 35, while no. 9 Brad Evans (33 not out) and no. 10 Richard Ngarava (34) produced the highest partnership of 70 runs to provide some respectability to Zimbabwe's total.

Brief Score: Zimbabwe: 189 all out in 40.3 overs (Regis Chakabva 35, Richard Ngarava 34; Deepak Chahar 3/27, Prasidh Krishna 3/50, Axar Patel 3/24).

