Independence Day observed in parts of Nadia

A section of people in this border district of West Bengal has been holding Independence Day functions on August 18, a day after the Radcliffe Award was announced in 1947.They believe that parts of their district would have gone to Pakistan but for the intervention by some political and local leaders.Due to a wrong line drawn on the map, certain parts of Nadia district went to East Pakistan, claimed Anjan Sukul of the 18th August Committee.

PTI | Nadia | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:14 IST
A section of people in this border district of West Bengal has been holding 'Independence Day' functions on August 18, a day after the Radcliffe Award was announced in 1947.

They believe that parts of their district would have gone to Pakistan but for the intervention by some political and local leaders.

''Due to a wrong line drawn on the map, certain parts of Nadia district went to East Pakistan,'' claimed Anjan Sukul of the 18th August Committee. ''The error was rectified and these areas became a part of India on August 18,'' he added.

However, historians said that the Radcliffe Award was announced on August 17, 1947 and Nadia district in its present form became a part of India. Sukul claimed that he had heard the story from his forefathers and had records to prove his version. A committee has been celebrating August 18 as Independence Day for years.

The national flag was hoisted and a procession was organised to mark the day.

