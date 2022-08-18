Left Menu

Germany's Scholz phones Israeli premier after Abbas Holocaust comment

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Israeli prime minister on Thursday that any attempt to play down or deny the Holocaust was unacceptable, after criticism that he was slow to respond to remarks made by the Palestinian president in Berlin. At a joint news conference with Scholz on Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics by Palestinian militants.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:02 IST
Germany's Scholz phones Israeli premier after Abbas Holocaust comment
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Israeli prime minister on Thursday that any attempt to play down or deny the Holocaust was unacceptable, after criticism that he was slow to respond to remarks made by the Palestinian president in Berlin.

At a joint news conference with Scholz on Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics by Palestinian militants. "Our position is clear: we condemn any attempt to deny or downplay the importance of the Holocaust," Scholz tweeted after a phone call with Yair Lapid.

Scholz was criticised by some German politicians and media for not immediately condemning Abbas' statement although he had earlier rejected Abbas' description of relations between Israel and the Palestinian territories as "apartheid". The following day, Scholz expressed his disgust at the comment, and a government spokesperson took the blame for ending the joint news conference before Scholz could respond.

The Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement that at the start of their phone call, Scholz emphasised that he rejected and condemned the remarks and said it was important to clarify this personally to Lapid, as well as publicly. "Prime Minister Lapid thanked him, both as the prime minister of Israel, and as the son of Holocaust survivors," said his office.

Scholz and Lapid agreed to meet soon in Berlin, the German chancellor tweeted. The two emphasised the importance of ties between Israel and Germany, and agreed to continue cooperation between their two countries in various fields.

They also discussed the Iranian nuclear issue. Since the Holocaust and World War Two, German politicians have stressed their special responsibility towards Israel.

In response to the outcry, Abbas issued a statement calling Nazi Germany's Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews were killed, "the most heinous crime in modern human history".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022