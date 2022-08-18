Left Menu

Couple found dead in UP village, police suspect suicide

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found in a house in Shamli district on Thursday, police said. Their bodies were found at the house of a relative of Sadia in Tana village under the Gharipukhta police station area. A team of forensic experts found a poisonous substance from the spot, he said.According to local people, the victims were in a relationship and wanted to get married but their families were against it.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:05 IST
Couple found dead in UP village, police suspect suicide
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found in a house in Shamli district on Thursday, police said. They are suspected to have died by suicide.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation was launched, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek said, ''The deceased have been identified as Akash and Sadia. Their bodies were found at the house of a relative of Sadia in Tana village under the Gharipukhta police station area.'' A team of forensic experts found a poisonous substance from the spot, he said.

According to local people, the victims were in a relationship and wanted to get married but their families were against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022