Couple found dead in UP village, police suspect suicide

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found in a house in Shamli district on Thursday, police said. They are suspected to have died by suicide.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation was launched, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek said, ''The deceased have been identified as Akash and Sadia. Their bodies were found at the house of a relative of Sadia in Tana village under the Gharipukhta police station area.'' A team of forensic experts found a poisonous substance from the spot, he said.

According to local people, the victims were in a relationship and wanted to get married but their families were against it.

