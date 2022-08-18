Left Menu

Two die in landslide in Odisha’s Koraput

The duo had gone to the forest for collection of minor forest produce and took shelter in the cave due to heavy rainfall.Police said when the duo was sleeping inside the cave, a large chunk of soil collapsed from the upper portion and fell on them.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:28 IST
Two persons were killed when a landslide hit a cave where they were taking shelter during heavy rainfall in Odisha's Koraput district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Selum Dharua (50) and Trilochan Dharua (45) of Haladikunda village under Boipariguda block of the district.

The incident took place at a cave on the bank of Saberi river near Gupteswar. The duo had gone to the forest for collection of minor forest produce and took shelter in the cave due to heavy rainfall.

Police said when the duo was sleeping inside the cave, a large chunk of soil collapsed from the upper portion and fell on them. They were crushed to death on the spot.

On Wednesday morning, some local people, who had also gone to the cave for taking shelter, found the bodies buried under the debris. They informed the deceased persons family members following which the police and fire personnel recovered the bodies.

The bodies were on Thursday handed over to the family members of the deceased, police said.

