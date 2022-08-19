Left Menu

N.Korea rejects South's 'audacious' economic aid plan

Her comments mark the first time a senior North Korean official has commented directly on an "audacious plan" first proposed by South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol in May. They came after Yoon repeated on Wednesday at a news conference to mark his first 100 days that he was willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 04:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 04:52 IST
N.Korea rejects South's 'audacious' economic aid plan

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday the country will never deal with a South Korean proposal to boost the North's economy in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons. Her comments mark the first time a senior North Korean official has commented directly on an "audacious plan" first proposed by South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol in May.

They came after Yoon repeated on Wednesday at a news conference to mark his first 100 days that he was willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation. "To think that the plan to barter "economic cooperation" for our honour, nukes, is the great dream, hope and plan of Yoon, we came to realise that he is really simple and still childish," Kim Yo Jong said in a KCNA statement. "No one barters its destiny for corn cake."

"Though he may knock at the door with what large plan in the future as his "bold plan" does not work, we make it clear that we will not sit face to face with him," she said. Experts say South's latest economic plan is similar to proposals by previous presidents, including those during the summits between the then-U.S. President Donald Trump and former North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, suggesting the North was unlikely to accept the offer.

"Yoon's initiative adds to a long list of failed offers involving South Korean promises to provide economic benefits to North Korea ... These were the same assumptions that were behind a succession of failed efforts to jump-start denuclearisation talks," Scott Snyder, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said in a blog post on Thursday. "The acuteness of North Korea's economic vulnerability will make the leadership all the more resistant toward South Korean-proposed infrastructure projects," he added.

North Korea, meanwhile, test fired two cruise missiles into the sea on Wednesday, the first such test in two months. It came after the country declared victory over COVID-19 last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; FBI's sealed evidence that led to a search of Trump's home focus of court hearing and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022