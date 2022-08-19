Left Menu

Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Indonesia, Jokowi says - Bloomberg News

President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as he is popularly known, told the news agency. The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Leaders of major countries, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are set to meet in Indonesia's resort island of Bali in November.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 07:18 IST
Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in Bali in November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg News on Thursday. “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as he is popularly known, told the news agency.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Indonesia presidential palace officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Indonesia is chairing the Group of 20 major economies and has faced pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin over his country's invasion on Ukraine, which his government calls a "special military operation".

Jokowi has sought to position himself as mediator between the warring countries, and has travelled to meet both Ukraine's and Russia's presidents. This week, Jokowi said both countries have accepted Indonesia as a "bridge of peace". Leaders of major countries, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are set to meet in Indonesia's resort island of Bali in November. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

