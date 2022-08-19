Left Menu

Serve notice to accused before enhancing sentence: SC to HCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 13:28 IST
Serve notice to accused before enhancing sentence: SC to HCs
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has said that high courts are required to give notice to the accused before enhancing sentences so that they get an opportunity to defend their case.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha set aside an order of the Rajasthan High Court which had awarded life terms for the rest of their life to the accused in a murder case.

The top court noted that it was the appellants who had challenged their conviction by way of an appeal before the high court.

It also took into account that the State had not appealed against the order of the Sessions Judge not to award the death penalty to the appellants.

"No doubt that the high court could have itself exercised suo moto powers and enhanced the sentence. However, before doing so, the high court was required to give notice to the appellants. Admittedly, the same has not been done.

"As a result of the judgment and order of the high court, the sentence awarded to the appellants has been enhanced without the appellants having an opportunity to defend their case as to why the enhanced sentence should not be granted," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two accused challenging an order of the Rajasthan High Court which observed that the case against the present appellant fell within the category of 'rarest of the rare cases.

It was further held that the trial court has failed in not considering the present case to be falling in the category of 'rarest of the rare cases to award the death sentence.

The high court had directed that the appellants shall undergo imprisonment for the rest of their life for the offense punishable under Section 302 of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022