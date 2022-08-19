Myanmar junta replaces central bank head in reshuffle - state TV

Myanmar's military government replaced the head of the country's central bank on Friday during a reshuffle of some other government positions, state MRTV television reported.

Deputy Governor Than Than Swe, who was hospitalised after being shot during an attack at her home earlier this year, was promoted to head the bank, replacing outgoing Than Nyein.

