Decomposed body of man 'killed' by wife, daughter recovered in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Police on Friday recovered the decomposed body of a man, who was allegedly killed by his wife and daughter in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said.

Officers of Kotwali police station recovered the body of Ajit Karmakar from the house at College Para area in the district and sent it for post-mortem examination, they said.

Karmakar’s wife and daughter allegedly killed him and kept the body inside their residence for three days, a police officer said.

His relatives have claimed that the duo used to torture him, and this had been happening for some time.

Further investigation is underway, and nobody has yet been arrested, the officer said.

