Sex racket busted in Washim, five women rescued, 2 persons arrested
Five women were rescued and two persons were arrested after a raid on an alleged prostitution den in Washim in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.A tip off about a sex racket being operated from a home in Zakalwadi was confirmed with the help of a decoy customer, after which a raid was held, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said.Five women were rescued, while two persons have been arrested.
- Country:
- India
Five women were rescued and two persons were arrested after a raid on an alleged prostitution den in Washim in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.
A tip off about a sex racket being operated from a home in Zakalwadi was confirmed with the help of a decoy customer, after which a raid was held, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said.
''Five women were rescued, while two persons have been arrested. We have seized Rs 2.9 lakh cash as well as three phones from the spot. A case was registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC says it will decide whether to refer issues involved in Maharashtra political crisis to 5-judge Constitution bench
Maharashtra govt revokes DCP Parag Manere's suspension
Dawood Ibrahim gang member' arrested in terror funding case by Maharashtra ATS
In absence of bridge on river, students have to swim to reach school in Maharashtra village
Bank of Maharashtra conducts Customer Connect- CREDIT OUTREACH PROGRAMME at Taj Santacruz with Total Loan Sanctions of Rs 2800 Cr