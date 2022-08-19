Left Menu

Sex racket busted in Washim, five women rescued, 2 persons arrested

Five women were rescued and two persons were arrested after a raid on an alleged prostitution den in Washim in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.A tip off about a sex racket being operated from a home in Zakalwadi was confirmed with the help of a decoy customer, after which a raid was held, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said.Five women were rescued, while two persons have been arrested.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:11 IST
Sex racket busted in Washim, five women rescued, 2 persons arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Five women were rescued and two persons were arrested after a raid on an alleged prostitution den in Washim in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

A tip off about a sex racket being operated from a home in Zakalwadi was confirmed with the help of a decoy customer, after which a raid was held, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said.

''Five women were rescued, while two persons have been arrested. We have seized Rs 2.9 lakh cash as well as three phones from the spot. A case was registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022