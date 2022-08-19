Sex racket busted in Washim, five women rescued, 2 persons arrested

Five women were rescued and two persons were arrested after a raid on an alleged prostitution den in Washim in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

A tip off about a sex racket being operated from a home in Zakalwadi was confirmed with the help of a decoy customer, after which a raid was held, Washim Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh said.

''Five women were rescued, while two persons have been arrested. We have seized Rs 2.9 lakh cash as well as three phones from the spot. A case was registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,'' he said.

