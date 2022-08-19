Mumbai cop booked in rape case in Thane

A Mumbai policeman has been booked in a rape case in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The case was registered in Mira Road police station and then transferred to Valiv, where the alleged incident took place, he said.

No arrest has been made so far and probe into the case was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)