Maha: Jilted man kills girlfriend in Nagpur, held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-08-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend after she broke up with him in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Kajal Umrao Kukde, was found dead with her throat slit in the isolated area of Suradevi near the city on Friday, an official said.

Kajal, who was employed at a hospital in Sitabuldi, had met her boyfriend Ankit Randive (25) in Suradevi and spoke to him about ending their relationship, deputy commissioner of police (detection) Chinmay Pandit said. Angered by this, Randive allegedly attacked Kajal and killed her by slitting her throat. The accused then fled the scene with the victim's two-wheeler, he said.

Locals in the area spotted the body and alerted the Koradi police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said. A case of murder was registered and the accused was subsequently apprehended from Khaperkheda area of the city, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

