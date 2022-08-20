Gangster who jumped parole while serving life sentence held in Thane's Mumbra

A man who had jumped parole while undergoing life sentence in a shootout case was on Saturday nabbed in Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said.

Bilal Sayyed Mustafa Sayyed was held on a tip off by a team of the Property Cell of the Thane Crime Branch, he added.

Sayyed was sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting dead the bodyguard of a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai's Nagpada area in 2011, the official said.

''He jumped parole while serving his sentence in Nagpur Central Jail. He was caught on Saturday from Mumbra and has been handed over to the local police for further action. He is allegedly an aide of Chhota Rajan,'' the Crime Branch official said.

Rajan is in jail since his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)