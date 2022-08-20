MP: Lookout notice issued against cricket bookie wanted by Jabalpur police

A lookout circular has been issued against an alleged cricket bookie who has several criminal cases registered against his name in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

Satish Sonpal (36) was operating an online betting racket through six exchanges and payments were done online through bogus firms prior to commencement of games and collection agents were remunerated in cash, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI.

''The Bureau of Immigration has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Satish Sonpal on the request of Jabalpur police. There are various cheating, betting, criminal conspiracy cases registered against his name in Lordganj, Kotwali and Madan Mahal police stations here,'' the SP informed.

An LOC is issued to nab wanted persons at international borders, airports, maritime areas, ports etc.

