India condemns terror attack on hotel in Somalia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on a luxury hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu that reportedly killed at least 12 people. According to reports, al-Shabab militants carried out the attack on Friday.

''India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims & families of this cowardly act of terrorism,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

''India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism,'' Bagchi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

