Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Odesa region

A spokesman for Odesa's regional administration said two missiles had been shot down over the sea, but that three had struck agricultural targets. There were no casualties, the spokesman, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram. An explosives expert and investigators were working at the granary, he said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-08-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.

Russia's defence ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems. A spokesman for Odesa's regional administration said two missiles had been shot down over the sea, but that three had struck agricultural targets.

There were no casualties, the spokesman, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram. An explosives expert and investigators were working at the granary, he said. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Russia's defence ministry also said its forces had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

