Maha: Five of family drown in pond in Nanded

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five members of a family drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 pm in the Navrangpura area under the jurisdiction of Kandhar police station in the Nanded district, 630 km from Mumbai, an official said.

The family had gone to offer prayers at Badi Dargah, and were having food near the pond, he said.

One of them went to wash the tiffin box and fell into the pond. In an attempt to save him, two other family members jumped into the pond, but started drowning as well, the official said.

As the trio cried for help, the remaining two also jumped into the water to rescue them but drowned, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of the five victims, the official said.

