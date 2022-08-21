Left Menu

Maha: Man stabs, injures wife over dispute in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-08-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 19:56 IST
Maha: Man stabs, injures wife over dispute in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed and injured his wife over a domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the MIDC area on Saturday evening, when the accused Nilesh Navnath Uke (30) reached the house of his in-laws and allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon, an official said.

The victim sustained injuries to her head and wrist and was rushed to a hospital by her parents, he said.

The accused would frequently beat up the victim, who had left him and was living with her parents, the official said. An offence under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022