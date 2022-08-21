Maha: Man stabs, injures wife over dispute in Nagpur

A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed and injured his wife over a domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the MIDC area on Saturday evening, when the accused Nilesh Navnath Uke (30) reached the house of his in-laws and allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon, an official said.

The victim sustained injuries to her head and wrist and was rushed to a hospital by her parents, he said.

The accused would frequently beat up the victim, who had left him and was living with her parents, the official said. An offence under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he added.

