Maha: 20-yr-old son of businessman commits suicide in Palghar

A 20-year-old son of a businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a seven-storey building where he resided in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday morning, police said. The deceased, Anand K Prashant, left his house located on the first floor of the building in Vasant Nagri area of Vasai town at around 7.30 am to go to his classes. He, however, went to the building's terrace and allegedly jumped from there, an official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said. After hearing a loud sound, some residents of the building rushed down and found him lying in a pool of blood. The deceased was studying information technology, the official said, adding the police did not find any suicide note in his bag. The police are enquiring with his friends to ascertain what led him to take the extreme step, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

