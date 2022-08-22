'Rashtriya Puruskar Portal': Govt develops common platform for all its awards

The government has developed a common portal to bring together all the awards of various central ministries, departments and agencies under one platform to ''ensure transparency and public partnership''.

The Union Home Ministry said the portal -- Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ) -- facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals and organisations for various awards instituted by the government.

The portal is currently receiving nominations and recommendations for various kinds of awards.

While the last date for nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards is September 15, it is September 30 for the National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022.

The last date for the National Gopal Ratna Award 2022 is also September 15 which is also the last date for the National Water Awards 2022. For the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2023, the last date is October 31. For the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023, the last date is August 31.

