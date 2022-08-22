Left Menu

Maha: Five held with sand boa worth Rs 70 lakh in Thane district

Five persons were arrested for alleged possession of a sand boa worth Rs 70 lakh in Kalyan city of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Monday.Based on a tip-off, the Kalyan police laid a trap and arrested the accused near Ghandari bridge on Sunday, senior inspector Sarjerao Patil of Khadakpada police station said.

Five persons were arrested for alleged possession of a sand boa worth Rs 70 lakh in Kalyan city of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the Kalyan police laid a trap and arrested the accused near Ghandari bridge on Sunday, senior inspector Sarjerao Patil of Khadakpada police station said. Sand boa, which is a prohibited and protected species, is used in black magic, for medicinal purposes and in perfumeries. The arrested accused hail from Titwala, Wada, Palghar, Manor and Bhiwandi areas, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for another accused who managed to flee.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Wild Life Protection Act has been registered in this regard, the official said.

