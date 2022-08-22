Left Menu

BSF nabs intruder near Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:29 IST
BSF nabs intruder near Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a 50-year-old Pakistani national near the Indo-Pak border here on late Sunday night.

The intruder was handed over to the police for questioning, sources said.

According to sources, the BSF personnel have detained Pakistani national Aslam Khan who was trying to cross the Sadhewala border and handed him over to the Ramgarh police for questioning.

Khan will be further interrogated by the security agencies, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022