Left Menu

Video showing 'soldiers beating up' civilian in Srinagar: Police registers case

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:14 IST
Video showing 'soldiers beating up' civilian in Srinagar: Police registers case
  • Country:
  • India

The Chinar Corps unit of the Army is checking the veracity of a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, purportedly showing soldiers beating up civilians in the Nowgam area here, even as the Srinagar Police has registered a case in connection with the ''incident''.

''A video has gone viral on social media showing altercation between IA and civilians. #ChinarCorps is checking the veracity of the video. Prima facie it appears to be an old video, deliberately posted to tarnish the image of Armed Forces,'' an Army official said in a tweet.

However, there was no mention of the video on the official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps.

The video purportedly shows two soldiers pulling out the driver of a load carrier even as another civilian tries to come to the rescue of the latter.

However, a third soldier rushes in and hits the unidentified civilian on the head with a stick.

Meanwhile, police said the incident took place on Monday and a case has been registered in this regard.

''On Monday afternoon, an incident came to notice wherein some Army personnel in uniform reportedly beat up a civilian, while other personnel present also got involved in a minor fight at the Nowgam chowk.

''On receipt of this information, cognisance of incident was taken and a case under FIR number 116/2022 under sections 323, 341 of the IPC was registered at the Nowgam police station. Investigation has been taken up,'' the Srinagar Police said in a statement.

Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) spells out the punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, whereas section 341 talks about the punishment for wrongful restraint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022