Left Menu

Father-son duo killed in house collapse in J-K’s Ramban

PTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:25 IST
Father-son duo killed in house collapse in J-K’s Ramban
  • Country:
  • India

A father-son duo was killed when a house collapsed in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, police said.

Baldev Chand (42) and his two children - Bunty Kumar (10) and Ravinder Kumar (9)- were trapped under the debris of their house which collapsed during repair work near Sanasar Lake, a police official said.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched and bodies of Chand and his elder son were recovered, while Ravinder Kumar was found alive and evacuated to hospital in an injured condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
2
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

BRIEF-Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022