Father-son duo killed in house collapse in J-K’s Ramban

A father-son duo was killed when a house collapsed in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, police said.

Baldev Chand (42) and his two children - Bunty Kumar (10) and Ravinder Kumar (9)- were trapped under the debris of their house which collapsed during repair work near Sanasar Lake, a police official said.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched and bodies of Chand and his elder son were recovered, while Ravinder Kumar was found alive and evacuated to hospital in an injured condition.

